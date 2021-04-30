Albert Wilson

Bumrush
FinHeaven VIP
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2002
- Messages
- 1,605
- Reaction score
- 539
How dangerous would the offense be with Waddle, Wilson and Fuller stretching the field? Add a pass catching, shifty RB and you could have a lethal offense that is pure speed.
Jakeem is likely gone regardless of what happens with Wilson.
I'd love to see what Albert could do on this offense as essentially a 4th option. He could likely do what Jakeem was open to accomplish but didn't.
Jakeem is likely gone regardless of what happens with Wilson.
I'd love to see what Albert could do on this offense as essentially a 4th option. He could likely do what Jakeem was open to accomplish but didn't.