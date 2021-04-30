 Albert Wilson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Albert Wilson

Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,605
Reaction score
539
How dangerous would the offense be with Waddle, Wilson and Fuller stretching the field? Add a pass catching, shifty RB and you could have a lethal offense that is pure speed.

Jakeem is likely gone regardless of what happens with Wilson.

I'd love to see what Albert could do on this offense as essentially a 4th option. He could likely do what Jakeem was open to accomplish but didn't.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,958
Reaction score
12,560
IMHO, and I've been saying this all offseason, Albert Wilson is gone. We're not re-signing him, so his says as a Miami Dolphin are numbered. The #1 ability is availability ... and the guy wasn't available enough. Now he has been replaced completely with Waddle and Bowden.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,257
Reaction score
4,733
I like the pairing of Parker, Fuller and Waddle more. Wilson is a good player when healthy, however I think the wr corp will be Parker, Fuller and Waddle starting with Williams, Bowden and someone other than Wilson in the 6th role. While it's not the direction I would go, I would say Grant's odds of being on the roster might be better than Wilson's. I think the only way Wilson is there is if there's an injury or he flat out beats Bowden in camp.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,293
Reaction score
1,129
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
There's gotta be some kind of way he can essentially 'try out' for a spot. If he can be 'Albert Wilson', then he's a great option. If he's off his game or lost a step then he's a cut.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom