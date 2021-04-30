Albert Wilson

I like the pairing of Parker, Fuller and Waddle more. Wilson is a good player when healthy, however I think the wr corp will be Parker, Fuller and Waddle starting with Williams, Bowden and someone other than Wilson in the 6th role. While it's not the direction I would go, I would say Grant's odds of being on the roster might be better than Wilson's. I think the only way Wilson is there is if there's an injury or he flat out beats Bowden in camp.