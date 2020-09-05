Alex Smith Makes 53 Man Roster.

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,471
Reaction score
9,985
Location
Marco Island
www.nfl.com

Washington planning to keep QB Alex Smith on 53-man roster

Alex Smith didn't win Washington's starting quarterback job. But he is going to make its team. The QB's courageous comeback story will continue in D.C. as the Washington Football Team plans to keep him on its 53-man roster, Tom Pelissero reports.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

Incredible. Great feel good story. Good for him and his family.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom