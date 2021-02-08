Alijah Vera-Tucker at 18!

A lot of people are fixated on the Sewell/Smith/Chase debate. But we’re in a unique spot where whatever direction we go at 3 there is options at 18. Vera-Tucker is a guy I want to highlight should we go WR early. He’s 6’4” 315 pounds and very athletic, he started at LG next to Austin Jackson 2 seasons ago before transitioning to LT last year. He has inside outside versatility but projects primarily as a Guard, but could kick out and replace Jackson at Lt if need be. It’s also a unique opportunity to be able to draft a young guy but have some continuity on the offensive live since he will know a lot of Jackson’s tendencies, strengths/weaknesses and vice versa. He also would give us something we don’t have on the OL an athletic guard who can pull and reach the second level to get those key blocks in the run game. We have some of the big maulers but having a nimble more athletic guy could be beneficial and be the missing piece to help the young OL take the next step.