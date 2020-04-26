All about the trenches!!!

Im very happy with the direction this team is going with Grier and Flores. They arent enamoured by the flashy player and after this draft and free agency they are building this team from the inside out and trying to improve our offensive/defensive lines both in starters and depth. I also dont expect to see Tua much if at all this season as it looks to me like they are trying to have this team ready to roll on all cylinders with Tua next season. Dont forget we have 2 1st and 2 2nd rd picks next year for them to get a couple of weapons on offense.