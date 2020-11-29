All Broncos Qbs out, covid

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,286
Reaction score
3,281
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
They may have to start Royce Freeman or a practice squad wr at qb.

Take that for not having a Frontline qb or being a relevant team! They won't get the Patriots, Ravens, or Titans treatment where everything is accommodated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom