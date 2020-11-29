All Broncos Qbs out, covid

Sirspud
They may have to start Royce Freeman or a practice squad wr at qb.
Take that for not having a Frontline qb or being a relevant team! They won't get the Patriots, Ravens, or Titans treatment where everything is accommodated.
