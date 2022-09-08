 All Coaches Corner broadcasts will now be in 1080 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All Coaches Corner broadcasts will now be in 1080

I'm about to watch the Dolphins - Patriots Week 18 game from 2021 if anyone would like to check settings with our new 1080i
 
This might be silly but I love the wide enough view when you can see the sidelines going crazy over huge plays.
 
DOLFANMIKE said:
As promised, I've upgraded Coaches Corner broadcasts to 1080i (was 720i) so we can enjoy our Dolphins in the best format possible. I hope to see you all this weekend!
Hey Coach. Nice of you to upgrade. Why not 1080p? I is for interlaced so it's nowhere near the quality of 1080p. You'd be better to go to 720P instead of 1080I.

Why interlaced vs. progressive scan and frame rate matters

When looking for a high definition microscope, you need to look at the technical specifications, display method (1080p or 1080i) and framerate
tagarno.com tagarno.com
 
