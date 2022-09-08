All Coaches Corner broadcasts will now be in 1080

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 5,875
- Reaction score
- 5,810
- Location
- SO CAL
Hey Coach. Nice of you to upgrade. Why not 1080p? I is for interlaced so it's nowhere near the quality of 1080p. You'd be better to go to 720P instead of 1080I.As promised, I've upgraded Coaches Corner broadcasts to 1080i (was 720i) so we can enjoy our Dolphins in the best format possible. I hope to see you all this weekend!
View attachment 117714
Apparently I had it wrong it is 1080pHey Coach. Nice of you to upgrade. Why not 1080p? I is for interlaced so it's nowhere near the quality of 1080p. You'd be better to go to 720P instead of 1080I.