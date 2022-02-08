 All HC Jobs Filled & None For Flores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All HC Jobs Filled & None For Flores

FanMarino

Well he's made some enemies lately I know that. Certain 'experts and pundits' can't stick their tongue in far enough with their support for him. I know its a mess but he's pulled that pin and thrown that grenade. Now he's gotta follow this through. To be honest with what he's done I don't think he has time to seriously HC a team with all his TV appearances and legal meetings and future book signings.
 
GatorFin73

This should be a re-occurring theme for as many years as the league and/or Flo have left.
 
Vaark

circumstances said:
I didn't think there was a good chance he would get a head coaching position, even prior to his lawsuit.
Casario would have likely hired him but he purposely put Houston in a bind on the heels of the Watson distractions. They needed to resuscitate Lovie Smith instead of hiring another distraction and creating yet a third one by hiring someone paler. .
 
