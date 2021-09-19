 All I can say is.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All I can say is....

DolfanWally

DolfanWally

This is just embarrassing. How can we be this bad? I have been a fan for 50 years and have seen a lot, and put up with a lot of bad dolphin football. But all I can say after this game is wow. How could we even remotely think we could be a playoff team after this $h!+ Performance?

And for all the Tua haters looks more and more like Tua covered for this crap o line with his play last week.

This team goes nowhere without the o line getting a major overhaul. Grier needs to be on the phone yesterday.
 
