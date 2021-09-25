All Miami's 1st RD Picks Since 2000

It all starts from the top down. Ownership has been a problem ever since Joe Robbie passed away and passed this team on. Huizenga had Marino and Shula but we barely did anything with them in their later years. Then once Stephen Ross took over we have done NOTHING. ZERO.



Some People on here can’t grasp that poor ownership results in poor hirings which result in poor results on the field. They think the owner’s job is just to write a blank check but it’s far more involved than that. I firmly believe this team will never truly succeed with Ross as owner.



I pointed this out in another thread along with the ridiculous decisions Ross made like bringing in B-list celebrities as minority owners and adding a night club in the stadium. And I was ridiculed and asked sarcastic questions like “why does that matter, are the players working in the night club?”



Anyone who can’t see that Ross has SCARED AWAY potential hires and players with his asinine decisions is just in denial or too naive to understand. Good GM’s, good coaches and good players can smell BS and desperation and they will NOT want to be a part of this franchise when u have an incompetent owner.



I used the Rooneys as an example of REAL successful owners and one person simply said “well they just stood the test of time”. Right, because they made GOOD decisions. They don’t f**k around with off field gimmicks. The Steelers don’t even have cheerleaders! But they do have 6 Super Bowl trophies. I also used Robert Kraft as an example and one person said “The Patriots hired Belichik after he failed in New York”. Right, because Kraft was wise enough to know Bill was still a good football mind. Look at HIS draft picks for the last 20 years.



Ownership matters and ours sucks!