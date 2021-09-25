 All Miami's 1st RD Picks Since 2000 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All Miami's 1st RD Picks Since 2000

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

2000- PICK TRADED to get Patrick Surtain in 1998 Draft
2001- Jamar Fletcher-CB (#26)- Only played 2 seasons with Miami, 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2002-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams
2003-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams
2004-Vernon Carey-OT (#19)- 7 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2005-Ronnie Brown-RB (#2)- 5 seasons with Miami 1 PRO BOWL, 0 ALL PROS
2006-Jason Allen-CB (#16)- 4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2007-Ted Ginn Jr-WR (#9)- 2 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2008-Jake Long-OT (#1)- 5 seasons with Miami 4 PRO BOWLS, 2 ALL PROS
2009-Vontae Davis-CB (#25)- 3 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS


2010-Jared Odrick-DT (#25)- 5 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2011-Mike Pouncey-OT (#15)-7 seasons with Miami 3 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2012-Ryan Tannehill -QB (#8)- 7 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2013-Dion Jordan-DE (#3)- 4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2014-Ja'Wuan James- OT (#19)-4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2015-DeVante Parker- WR (#14)- Currently 7th season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2016-Laremy Tunsil- OT (#13)- 3 seasons with Miami 1 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2017-Charles Harris- DE (#22)- 3 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2018-Minkah Fitzpatrick- S (#11) 1.5 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS , 0 ALL PROS
2019-Christian Wilkins- DE (#13) Currently 3rd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Tua Tagovailoa- QB (#5) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Austin Jackson- OT (#18) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Noah Igbinoghene- CB (#30) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS

Vontae Davis, Laremy Tunsil, Ryan Tannehill & Minkah Fitzpatrick are the only ones to make pro bowls/all teams after leaving Miami.

So in total Miami has drafted players in the first round to make

PRO BOWLS:9
ALL PRO:2

Don't really care about the Pro Bowls, but the lack of all pros, especially from top 5 picks is alarming. What's the problem here fellas? I know I've been saying the one constant has been Grier, but really where is Miami sourcing their scout team from? How do you keep missing this badly year in and year out on 1st rd picks? These should be the easiest ones to make. Also that's a lot of years on passing on QB when you don't have one. 4 1st rd picks spent on the OL alone last 10 years and it's still a mess. 3 top 15 picks used for DL....no pass rush.

I'm really starting to think Miami is just better off trading 1st rd picks for proven players. It worked with Miami giving up picks for Surtain and Ricky Williams instead of drafting more possible mediocre players in 2000, 2002 and 2003.

Has Ross done a full cleaning with the scouting department yet?
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

My biggest frustration with this team is how much we have not focused on getting a legitimate big time GM. Things wont change until then. Chris Grier got us to the point of needing a rebuild and then we let him handle the rebuild. That was more than stupid.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Wow that is depressing.
Would love to see the Patriots last 21 first round picks.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Really is pathetic. I have been a very solid fan for over 40 years, including growing up in NJ and back in the day no internet so virtually no coverage. I earned my fan stripes to be critical and man, somethings got to give.
 
fugawzi

fugawzi

It all starts from the top down. Ownership has been a problem ever since Joe Robbie passed away and passed this team on. Huizenga had Marino and Shula but we barely did anything with them in their later years. Then once Stephen Ross took over we have done NOTHING. ZERO.

Some People on here can’t grasp that poor ownership results in poor hirings which result in poor results on the field. They think the owner’s job is just to write a blank check but it’s far more involved than that. I firmly believe this team will never truly succeed with Ross as owner.

I pointed this out in another thread along with the ridiculous decisions Ross made like bringing in B-list celebrities as minority owners and adding a night club in the stadium. And I was ridiculed and asked sarcastic questions like “why does that matter, are the players working in the night club?”

Anyone who can’t see that Ross has SCARED AWAY potential hires and players with his asinine decisions is just in denial or too naive to understand. Good GM’s, good coaches and good players can smell BS and desperation and they will NOT want to be a part of this franchise when u have an incompetent owner.

I used the Rooneys as an example of REAL successful owners and one person simply said “well they just stood the test of time”. Right, because they made GOOD decisions. They don’t f**k around with off field gimmicks. The Steelers don’t even have cheerleaders! But they do have 6 Super Bowl trophies. I also used Robert Kraft as an example and one person said “The Patriots hired Belichik after he failed in New York”. Right, because Kraft was wise enough to know Bill was still a good football mind. Look at HIS draft picks for the last 20 years.

Ownership matters and ours sucks!
 
TeeMoney

TeeMoney

pats.jpg

Didn't Tannehill make the pro bowl? So Miami and Pats have the same number of players drafted that also made the Pro Bowl at some time in their career.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

superphin said:
How to stay irrelevant for 21 years.

1. Draft average to below average talent.
2. Hire coaches who can’t develop talent to play above current skill level.
3. And that’s how you a Miami dolphins franchise
It wouldn't be too bad if Miami had a QB during all that, but to constantly be missing and not have a QB is exasperating contributions to being irrelevant for 2 decades like you said.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

TeeMoney said:
View attachment 86021

Didn't Tannehill make the pro bowl? So Miami and Pats have the same number of players drafted that also made the Pro Bowl at some time in their career.
NE drafted 8 1st round players to make pro bowls, Seymour and Wilfork are possible HOF candidates, Miami only drafted 4 players (totaling 9 pro bowls w/miami) since 2000.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

royalshank said:
Pretty clear the Pats have drafted WAY better than us in round 1 the last 20 years.
2004 I wanted Wilfork over Carey. Carey was Ok but nothing special, but the OL was still mediocre. Hurt every time I saw Wilfork push around Carey and Miami's OL when Miami had to play NE.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Dolph N.Fan said:
2000- PICK TRADED to get Patrick Surtain in 1998 Draft
2001- Jamar Fletcher-CB (#26)- Only played 2 seasons with Miami, 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2002-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams
2003-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams
2004-Vernon Carey-OT (#19)- 7 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2005-Ronnie Brown-RB (#2)- 5 seasons with Miami 1 PRO BOWL, 0 ALL PROS
2006-Jason Allen-CB (#16)- 4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2007-Ted Ginn Jr-WR (#9)- 2 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2008-Jake Long-OT (#1)- 24 seasons with Miami 4 PRO BOWLS, 2 ALL PROS
2009-Vontae Davis-CB (#25)- 3 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS


2010-Jared Odrick-DT (#25)- 5 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2011-Mike Pouncey-OT (#15)-7 seasons with Miami 3 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2012-Ryan Tannehill -QB (#8)- 7 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2013-Dion Jordan-DE (#3)- 4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2014-Ja'Wuan James- OT (#19)-4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2015-DeVante Parker- WR (#14)- Currently 7th season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2016-Laremy Tunsil- OT (#13)- 3 seasons with Miami 1 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2017-Charles Harris- DE (#22)- 3 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2018-Minkah Fitzpatrick- S (#11) 1.5 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS , 0 ALL PROS
2019-Christian Wilkins- DE (#13) Currently 3rd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Tua Tagovailoa- QB (#5) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Austin Jackson- OT (#18) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Noah Igbinoghene- CB (#30) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS

Vontae Davis, Laremy Tunsil, Ryan Tannehill & Minkah Fitzpatrick are the only ones to make pro bowls/all teams after leaving Miami.

So in total Miami has drafted players in the first round to make

PRO BOWLS:9
ALL PRO:2

Don't really care about the Pro Bowls, but the lack of all pros, especially from top 5 picks is alarming. What's the problem here fellas? I know I've been saying the one constant has been Grier, but really where is Miami sourcing their scout team from? How do you keep missing this badly year in and year out on 1st rd picks? These should be the easiest ones to make. Also that's a lot of years on passing on QB when you don't have one. 4 1st rd picks spent on the OL alone last 10 years and it's still a mess. 3 top 15 picks used for DL....no pass rush.

I'm really starting to think Miami is just better off trading 1st rd picks for proven players. It worked with Miami giving up picks for Surtain and Ricky Williams instead of drafting more possible mediocre players in 2000, 2002 and 2003.

Has Ross done a full cleaning with the scouting department yet?
The only truly great players we drafted in this span have been Long (HOF caliber) and Surtain. Minkah may someday qualify. So many duds, reaches and meh guys. What’s alarming to me in looking at this in this context is that it appears we have gotten WORSE in recent years w the Charles Harris, Iggy, Jackson, Wilkins (ok player) etc - you know, since Grier has been the GM. He sucks worse than Tannenbaum and Ireland if you look at it objectively. And those guys sucked royally.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Dolph N.Fan said:
2004 I wanted Wilfork over Carey. Carey was Ok but nothing special, but the OL was still mediocre. Hurt every time I saw Wilfork push around Carey and Miami's OL when Miami had to play NE.
That one gets a pass from me as Carey was one of the better OL we drafted in 20 years - even if that isn’t saying much.
 
