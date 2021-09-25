All Miami's 1st RD Picks Since 2000

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 21,720
- Reaction score
- 15,463
- Location
- Columbus, OH
2000- PICK TRADED to get Patrick Surtain in 1998 Draft
2001- Jamar Fletcher-CB (#26)- Only played 2 seasons with Miami, 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2002-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams
2003-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams
2004-Vernon Carey-OT (#19)- 7 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2005-Ronnie Brown-RB (#2)- 5 seasons with Miami 1 PRO BOWL, 0 ALL PROS
2006-Jason Allen-CB (#16)- 4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2007-Ted Ginn Jr-WR (#9)- 2 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2008-Jake Long-OT (#1)- 5 seasons with Miami 4 PRO BOWLS, 2 ALL PROS
2009-Vontae Davis-CB (#25)- 3 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2010-Jared Odrick-DT (#25)- 5 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2011-Mike Pouncey-OT (#15)-7 seasons with Miami 3 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2012-Ryan Tannehill -QB (#8)- 7 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2013-Dion Jordan-DE (#3)- 4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2014-Ja'Wuan James- OT (#19)-4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2015-DeVante Parker- WR (#14)- Currently 7th season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2016-Laremy Tunsil- OT (#13)- 3 seasons with Miami 1 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2017-Charles Harris- DE (#22)- 3 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2018-Minkah Fitzpatrick- S (#11) 1.5 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS , 0 ALL PROS
2019-Christian Wilkins- DE (#13) Currently 3rd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Tua Tagovailoa- QB (#5) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Austin Jackson- OT (#18) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Noah Igbinoghene- CB (#30) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
Vontae Davis, Laremy Tunsil, Ryan Tannehill & Minkah Fitzpatrick are the only ones to make pro bowls/all teams after leaving Miami.
So in total Miami has drafted players in the first round to make
PRO BOWLS:9
ALL PRO:2
Don't really care about the Pro Bowls, but the lack of all pros, especially from top 5 picks is alarming. What's the problem here fellas? I know I've been saying the one constant has been Grier, but really where is Miami sourcing their scout team from? How do you keep missing this badly year in and year out on 1st rd picks? These should be the easiest ones to make. Also that's a lot of years on passing on QB when you don't have one. 4 1st rd picks spent on the OL alone last 10 years and it's still a mess. 3 top 15 picks used for DL....no pass rush.
I'm really starting to think Miami is just better off trading 1st rd picks for proven players. It worked with Miami giving up picks for Surtain and Ricky Williams instead of drafting more possible mediocre players in 2000, 2002 and 2003.
Has Ross done a full cleaning with the scouting department yet?
2001- Jamar Fletcher-CB (#26)- Only played 2 seasons with Miami, 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2002-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams
2003-PICK TRADED to acquire Ricky Williams
2004-Vernon Carey-OT (#19)- 7 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2005-Ronnie Brown-RB (#2)- 5 seasons with Miami 1 PRO BOWL, 0 ALL PROS
2006-Jason Allen-CB (#16)- 4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2007-Ted Ginn Jr-WR (#9)- 2 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2008-Jake Long-OT (#1)- 5 seasons with Miami 4 PRO BOWLS, 2 ALL PROS
2009-Vontae Davis-CB (#25)- 3 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2010-Jared Odrick-DT (#25)- 5 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2011-Mike Pouncey-OT (#15)-7 seasons with Miami 3 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2012-Ryan Tannehill -QB (#8)- 7 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2013-Dion Jordan-DE (#3)- 4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2014-Ja'Wuan James- OT (#19)-4 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2015-DeVante Parker- WR (#14)- Currently 7th season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2016-Laremy Tunsil- OT (#13)- 3 seasons with Miami 1 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2017-Charles Harris- DE (#22)- 3 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2018-Minkah Fitzpatrick- S (#11) 1.5 seasons with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS , 0 ALL PROS
2019-Christian Wilkins- DE (#13) Currently 3rd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Tua Tagovailoa- QB (#5) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Austin Jackson- OT (#18) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
2020-Noah Igbinoghene- CB (#30) Currently 2nd season with Miami 0 PRO BOWLS, 0 ALL PROS
Vontae Davis, Laremy Tunsil, Ryan Tannehill & Minkah Fitzpatrick are the only ones to make pro bowls/all teams after leaving Miami.
So in total Miami has drafted players in the first round to make
PRO BOWLS:9
ALL PRO:2
Don't really care about the Pro Bowls, but the lack of all pros, especially from top 5 picks is alarming. What's the problem here fellas? I know I've been saying the one constant has been Grier, but really where is Miami sourcing their scout team from? How do you keep missing this badly year in and year out on 1st rd picks? These should be the easiest ones to make. Also that's a lot of years on passing on QB when you don't have one. 4 1st rd picks spent on the OL alone last 10 years and it's still a mess. 3 top 15 picks used for DL....no pass rush.
I'm really starting to think Miami is just better off trading 1st rd picks for proven players. It worked with Miami giving up picks for Surtain and Ricky Williams instead of drafting more possible mediocre players in 2000, 2002 and 2003.
Has Ross done a full cleaning with the scouting department yet?
Last edited: