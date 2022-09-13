All NFL Power Rankings Thread - Week 1

jimthefin said: Power rating are stupid all the time but especially after week one. Click to expand...

Meh, I think they are interesting, but one has to keep things in perspective and context. The are more of a barometer throughout the season, than some hard line factual statement.I agree, one week in, they don't (and can't) paint a clear picture. They are what they are. Only stupid if ppl are looking for them to be something they are not, and not intended to be.