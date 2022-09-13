 All NFL Power Rankings Thread - Week 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

All NFL Power Rankings Thread - Week 1

13
^6

Miami Dolphins

1-0
Previous rank: No. 19



The Dolphins opened their season with encouraging performances on both sides of the ball in a 20-7 win over the Patriots. Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa displayed the chemistry teased during the summer, connecting eight times for 94 yards on 12 targets, while the defense scored a touchdown (welcome to town, Melvin Ingram) and held New England’s undercooked attack to just 271 yards and a single scoring drive. Want a sign of the times in the shifting AFC East? Tagovailoa is now 4-0 in his career against Bill Belichick. Miami has surpassed New England -- Buffalo is the new target.

www.nfl.com

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip

With the first week of the 2022 season in the books, Dan Hanzus provides a fresh batch of NFL Power Rankings -- and a whopping 30 teams are on the move!
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
Tie No Respect GIF by Rodney Dangerfield

No respect I tell ya
 
Bills #1
Ravens #6
Bengals #9
 
Eh. We moved up six spots, and NE moved down five. How many times in the past have we beat a team, and they move down 2, we move up 2, and then we're still below the team we just beat?

Until we prove we can get into the playoffs two years in a row, or just win a playoff game, we're not going to benefit from a huge jump like Minnesota got.
 
Power rating are stupid all the time but especially after week one.
 
I thought Cincy was one of the most interesting teams to watch coming into the season.

They were going to be overrated based on their semi flukey Super Bowl appearance and it was going to be the first time in forever that they entered a season with EXPECTATIONS.

The worry should be that after investing a tone of $$$$ in the OL they looked as bad as last year.
 
Meh, I think they are interesting, but one has to keep things in perspective and context. The are more of a barometer throughout the season, than some hard line factual statement.

I agree, one week in, they don't (and can't) paint a clear picture. They are what they are. Only stupid if ppl are looking for them to be something they are not, and not intended to be.
 
Everyone's power rankings came out today. We're 11 on ESPN and I think 12 on PFT. Might as well adjust the title to reflect this being the home for all of them.
 
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

PFT's Week Two 2022 NFL power rankings - ProFootballTalk

1. Bills (1-0; No. 3): They’ll go as far as Josh Allen can take them. And he can take them all the way.2. Chiefs (1-0; No. 4): Anyone who was sleeping on the Chiefs is now wide-ass awake.3. Buccaneers (1-0; No. 2): They beat an overmatched Dallas team, but something’s missing.4. Rams (0-1; No...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
#12
 
