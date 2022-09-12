All Of Tua's Passes - Video

Fin-Loco
What I really noticed in those clips was how well AJAX was pass-protecting before he was injured. A night and day difference.
Almost looked tipped…not sure.Tua wasn't sharp, not his best. I think he'll come back with a stronger performance next week. Looks like they played him pretty well causing pressure, especially on the bootlegs where he normally thrives. Any idea what happened on that first pass, rushed? bad footwork? slipped out of his hand? under threw the receiver who was wide open by 7 yds
gave it another look or three, very strong possibility it was tipped...thxAlmost looked tipped…not sure.
