All Of Tua's Passes - Video

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Feb 26, 2007
2,381
4,819
Canada
Ball security was an issue. There is obviously stuff to clean up. But as far as first game in a new system goes, there's stuff there to like, stuff there to build on. It's a work in progress, no doubt. But I'm hopeful we'll see more pop from the O, as well as an improved running game, moving forward.

4-0 vs BB is tough to argue with.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Dec 26, 2004
8,255
7,249
Garden State
Tua wasn't sharp, not his best. I think he'll come back with a stronger performance next week. Looks like they played him pretty well causing pressure, especially on the bootlegs where he normally thrives. Any idea what happened on that first pass, rushed? bad footwork? slipped out of his hand? under threw the receiver who was wide open by 7 yds
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Jul 30, 2013
4,653
9,420
San Antonio
artdnj said:
Tua wasn't sharp, not his best. I think he'll come back with a stronger performance next week. Looks like they played him pretty well causing pressure, especially on the bootlegs where he normally thrives. Any idea what happened on that first pass, rushed? bad footwork? slipped out of his hand? under threw the receiver who was wide open by 7 yds
Almost looked tipped…not sure.
 
next-year

next-year

Dec 27, 2005
1,211
364
33
Overall happy with the performance but man his off-platform throws can be soo so bad.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Feb 26, 2004
15,327
29,195
New Jersey
That 1st play and high snap may have cost Miami and Tua a TD. He was wide open. Damn.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Oct 19, 2004
452
1,397
Tampa FL
Just remember that the 2nd best defense last year. One of Tua’s best performances yet when considering that. Easy to sleep on the Pats overall but the defense will always be top 10 with Belichick around
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

Oct 5, 2005
379
620
Washington, DC
artdnj said:
Tua wasn't sharp, not his best. I think he'll come back with a stronger performance next week. Looks like they played him pretty well causing pressure, especially on the bootlegs where he normally thrives. Any idea what happened on that first pass, rushed? bad footwork? slipped out of his hand? under threw the receiver who was wide open by 7 yds
To me, it looked like Tua thought Tyreek would break inwards but he continued up the field. If you watch the DB he stumbles which would imply Tyreek did a double move on him. It looks like Tyreek read it correctly based on how open he was so if Tua would have read it the same way it would've been a TD. That would have been a hell of a way to open up the season but I guess we'll just have to settle for the victory.
 
next-year

next-year

Dec 27, 2005
1,211
364
33
Timestamp 5:23, on his bootleg he needs to recognize that his depth is his protection. I don't know why he's pressing the LOS, chill back there, set your feet, and fire. Running towards the LOS is just making it easier for the defender to get to you and making you throw off platform.
 
