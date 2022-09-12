All Of Tua's Passes - Video

artdnj said: Tua wasn't sharp, not his best. I think he'll come back with a stronger performance next week. Looks like they played him pretty well causing pressure, especially on the bootlegs where he normally thrives. Any idea what happened on that first pass, rushed? bad footwork? slipped out of his hand? under threw the receiver who was wide open by 7 yds Click to expand...

To me, it looked like Tua thought Tyreek would break inwards but he continued up the field. If you watch the DB he stumbles which would imply Tyreek did a double move on him. It looks like Tyreek read it correctly based on how open he was so if Tua would have read it the same way it would've been a TD. That would have been a hell of a way to open up the season but I guess we'll just have to settle for the victory.