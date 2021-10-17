All the picks!!! All the cap Money!!!=Absolutely nothing!!!

I’ve been a fan of the Miami Dolphins since the third grade(1973). This team breaks my heart year after year. This game just shows you how low this once proud franchise has fallen. Questionable coaching in the end, and not being able to pick up a first down doomed us today. Every year there is always talk about how Miami is going to turn things around, and every year we sink lower and lower. Last year I thought that maybe just maybe we might have finally turned the corner. Now that dream has turned into a nightmare, and I can’t seem to wake up from it. I will always be a Miami Dolphins fan, but every year it gets harder and harder to cheer for the Phins. I don’t know if it’s the owner, coaching, or the players, but someone needs to be held accountable. I guess I’ll just have to keep wishing that things will change someday, but until then it makes for a long and agonizing season year after year.