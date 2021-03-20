All-Time favorite Miami Dolphins' player(s) that you've seen play?!

Gatorboy999120
Offense: Ricky Williams
Defense: Jason Taylor
Maybe not the best or maybe the best, just your favorites.
If you want to include those you never had the honor of seeing play live or on tv, etc. be my guest!
Mine that I never saw play would be Larry Csonka.
