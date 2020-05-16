Allen Hurns article, sounds like a good kid

lurking
Finheaven VIP
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Coronavirus robbed high school seniors of graduation. Allen Hurns saw a chance to help
May 15, 2020 10:29 AM
Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns’ pandemic lockdown routine sounds pretty familiar.
He works from home (granted, his Zoom calls are with head coach Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey).
He works out from home (granted, he uses exercise equipment provided by a $3 billion NFL franchise).
And he checks in with out-of-town family and friends pretty much every day.
“Staying healthy, staying out of the way,” Hurns said. “Crazy ain’t the word” for life right now, he added.
But Hurns knows many aren’t so lucky. Millions of Americans have gotten sick. Tens of thousands have died. Long-standing plans have been ruined.
Like high school graduations. For an entire class of students, there was no “Pomp and Circumstance.” No prom. No senior trips.
“The were robbed of their senior activities,” Hurns’ mom, Erica Wilson said. “I found it very profound on my end. I was a high school dropout, and I didn’t get a chance to walk across the stage or participate. So it touched me very deeply.”
She told Hurns just that, and together they decided to do what they could to make life a little bit better for several deserving graduating seniors.
Using Hurns’ charitable foundation, 88 Blessings, they created the S.O.A.R. Movement, which will help 17 deserving seniors (Hurns’ jersey number is 17) heading off to college who have been impacted by COVID-19. Winners will receive college prep care packages — including sheets, utensils and even shoes — as well as long-term support like financial education and health care.
“Things that can help them out,” Hurns said. “They’re going into situations where they’re not going to know a lot of things. Everything I try to do is something I can relate to. When I went to college and the NFL, I had to learn a lot about taxes, credit cards, whatever. We’re going to be involved.”
Coronavirus robbed high school seniors of graduation. Allen Hurns saw a chance to help
May 15, 2020 10:29 AM
Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns’ pandemic lockdown routine sounds pretty familiar.
He works from home (granted, his Zoom calls are with head coach Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey).
He works out from home (granted, he uses exercise equipment provided by a $3 billion NFL franchise).
And he checks in with out-of-town family and friends pretty much every day.
“Staying healthy, staying out of the way,” Hurns said. “Crazy ain’t the word” for life right now, he added.
But Hurns knows many aren’t so lucky. Millions of Americans have gotten sick. Tens of thousands have died. Long-standing plans have been ruined.
Like high school graduations. For an entire class of students, there was no “Pomp and Circumstance.” No prom. No senior trips.
“The were robbed of their senior activities,” Hurns’ mom, Erica Wilson said. “I found it very profound on my end. I was a high school dropout, and I didn’t get a chance to walk across the stage or participate. So it touched me very deeply.”
She told Hurns just that, and together they decided to do what they could to make life a little bit better for several deserving graduating seniors.
Using Hurns’ charitable foundation, 88 Blessings, they created the S.O.A.R. Movement, which will help 17 deserving seniors (Hurns’ jersey number is 17) heading off to college who have been impacted by COVID-19. Winners will receive college prep care packages — including sheets, utensils and even shoes — as well as long-term support like financial education and health care.
“Things that can help them out,” Hurns said. “They’re going into situations where they’re not going to know a lot of things. Everything I try to do is something I can relate to. When I went to college and the NFL, I had to learn a lot about taxes, credit cards, whatever. We’re going to be involved.”