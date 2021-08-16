Allen Hurns - injury

dolphinheel
Not cheering for anyone to get hurt, but he wasn’t making the team anyway.
I really can’t understand how having an injury that requires surgery is convenient. I don’t think a doctor is going to operate on his wrist for any other reason than he needs surgery.
His contract pays him over a million dollars whether he is on the team or not and his dead cap figure is over two million dollars.
Because the Dolphins were cutting him or trading him anyway.
Please tell me which of our WRs he will beat out. We at most are keeping 6 or 7That still makes no sense. He costs us the sane either way.
If anything that makes it incredibly inconvenient for everyone involved.
We can't get a draft pick and Hurns can't try to catch on with another team.
Are you somehow implying he's either not hurt or got hurt on purpose?
SameFeel bad for anyone who gets hurt. Didn’t think he would stick and didn’t think he had any trade value.
Hollins is as close to a lock as he can get at this point. I think we go with Parker, Waddle, Wilson, Fuller, Hollins, either Grant or Bowden (though it sounds like Bowden make make it as RB?), and maybe one more (Williams is the most likely).Hmmm... I wonder who will step up our next game or two and force our coaches to make a tough decision. Hollins? Ford? An unknown up and comer? Will they be a placeholder for Williams if he can't get his foot right?