Almost July, How will......

Whole training camp process really go down? I really believe we need the season to start on time, I guess more for my selfish reasons but I think the country needs a distraction by October.
But with baseball back in the fold and baseball players already being reported as COVID sick how is the NFL actually gonna pull this off?
Will teams be allowed more practice players? Expanded rosters?
We are almost there but I really see the NFL getting a lot of backlash over this. But do they care? I mean it a billion dollar industry and money does talk.
It’s going to be very interesting how they try to pull this off . Fingers crossed
