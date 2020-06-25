Almost July, How will......

Apr 13, 2019
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Whole training camp process really go down? I really believe we need the season to start on time, I guess more for my selfish reasons but I think the country needs a distraction by October.

But with baseball back in the fold and baseball players already being reported as COVID sick how is the NFL actually gonna pull this off?

Will teams be allowed more practice players? Expanded rosters?

We are almost there but I really see the NFL getting a lot of backlash over this. But do they care? I mean it a billion dollar industry and money does talk.

It’s going to be very interesting how they try to pull this off . Fingers crossed
 
Jul 5, 2004
I really dont know and it doesnt make any sense to me. With the guidelines for covid being if someone gets it they and everyone in close contact with them is supposed to quarantine themselves for 2 weeks then that means if 1 person gets it the whole team is basically shut down. Obviously they cant even think about having a season with those restrictions because it will be dead in the water within the first few weeks, but I have no clue what they are going to do.
 
I know that there’s going to be some testing ground with basketball and baseball possibly being able to work through a season and playoffs scenario. And others will point to that the European soccer leagues having success with a player test positive just yanking them for two week quarantine, but my big argument with that is soccer is one of the most socially distant Sports there is not a lot of contact and when they practice there is no physical contact.

I am all for starting it up and getting things going so there’s something to be excited about in this very unique time. However, I can’t imagine losing any high profile player or putting hundreds of players and personnel and coaches and scouts and front office members at risk just to “feel normal when nothing really is all that normal right now. So that is the great conundrum.

But the answer may be made for them if the NBA put in a bubble still has issues in MLB with a normal model of teams traveling and operating a regular style season has issues then there’s no way the NFL canExpect anything different considering it is the most physically interactive sport between athletes.

Someone who is far more talented than I am will have to write a book about this crazy lost year in sports.
 
