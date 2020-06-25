Almost July, How will......

I know that there’s going to be some testing ground with basketball and baseball possibly being able to work through a season and playoffs scenario. And others will point to that the European soccer leagues having success with a player test positive just yanking them for two week quarantine, but my big argument with that is soccer is one of the most socially distant Sports there is not a lot of contact and when they practice there is no physical contact.



I am all for starting it up and getting things going so there’s something to be excited about in this very unique time. However, I can’t imagine losing any high profile player or putting hundreds of players and personnel and coaches and scouts and front office members at risk just to “feel normal when nothing really is all that normal right now. So that is the great conundrum.



But the answer may be made for them if the NBA put in a bubble still has issues in MLB with a normal model of teams traveling and operating a regular style season has issues then there’s no way the NFL canExpect anything different considering it is the most physically interactive sport between athletes.



Someone who is far more talented than I am will have to write a book about this crazy lost year in sports.