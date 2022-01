JayFin327 said: Winning 10 or 11 games? We won 9 with Tua. If we had a prime Marino, we could of won at least 13 or 14. Click to expand...

If Tua had not gone down, I think Tua wins 11.Don't want to sound like a homer, but If Marino was playing with this team, I have a hard time seeing many loses.The Bucs Maybe, but as slow as it took them to finally control the game, it might go either way.The Bills? With how long the defense held the Bills to 14, I can't see how the Bill can play catchup once Dan got hot. Yet in Buffalo, Miami might have lost.Raiders, Colts, Falcons, Jaguars? All different final scores in Miami's favor.Tennessee in that weather would have been crazy, but Dan knew how to zip that ball, so it would have been a close game.A young Marino plays, Miami wins as many as 16 games, or as few as 14.