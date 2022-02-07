 Alvin Kamara Arrested | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Alvin Kamara Arrested

Arrested Saturday in Las Vegas on a battery charge for an incident at a nightclub on the strip.

REPORT - New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara Arrested in Las Vegas

Initial reports say that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas. Here is what we know.
abcnews.go.com

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested after Las Vegas nightclub fight: Police

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas Sunday, police said.
www.fantasypros.com

Alvin Kamara arrested for battery in Las Vegas

According to the report, a victim was hospitalized on Saturday evening after allegedly being battered at a nearby nightclub. An investigation identified Kamara as the suspect. He was located and taken into custody on Sunday, then subsequently transported to the Clark County Detention Center...
Four sources so I don't get lambasted for not knowing what the hell I'm posting.
 
