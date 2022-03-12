 Amari Cooper traded to Browns | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Amari Cooper traded to Browns

...for a 6th round pick. The Dolphins must not have been that interested, or that contract was a major deterrent.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Browns - ProFootballTalk

Amari Cooper is heading to Cleveland.The Cowboys have agreed to a deal with the Browns that will see Cooper and a sixth-round pick go to Cleveland, and a fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick to Dallas.That’s very little compensation for a player of Cooper’s caliber, but the reality is the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
