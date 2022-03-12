Amari Cooper traded to Browns

NYPhinzFan
...for a 6th round pick. The Dolphins must not have been that interested, or that contract was a major deterrent.
Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Browns - ProFootballTalk
Amari Cooper is heading to Cleveland.The Cowboys have agreed to a deal with the Browns that will see Cooper and a sixth-round pick go to Cleveland, and a fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick to Dallas.That’s very little compensation for a player of Cooper’s caliber, but the reality is the...
