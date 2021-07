Vaark said: I have access to it on Amazon Prime but I've read on other forums that the movie and Chris Pratt suck.. so I'll pass. Click to expand...

I actually enjoyed it.If you don't expect much it's actually not bad.In the future aliens are destroying the earth. They developed a way to travel back in time 30 or 40 years. They implement a draft to bring people to the future and fight the war since there are only 500,000 survivors left.That's the plot really.Well, I enjoyed it lol. But yeah, I originally wasn't going to because of everything I read also. Then my wife said "let's watch it" so we watched it haha.