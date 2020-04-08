Ammunition

What is the value of giving up our later round pics? To me it seems nil.
Giving up higher round pics may mean losing starters and good back ups.
 
Picks 39 and 70 could get you back into the end of the first round. Once you get towards the end of the 3rd round the picks dramatically drop in value. They might be able to package our 2 5th round picks for a 4th rounder.
 
What is the value of giving up our later round pics? To me it seems nil.
Giving up higher round pics may mean losing starters and good back ups.
Using a 5th (example) doesn't do much when moving thru R1. Mostly just to round out the offer. It DOES have value moving to R4 (example). I expect Miami to move around in lower picks
 
Yeah the 3 5ths we have may do some mid round moving around in the 4th or 3rd or just used a sweeteners. ...we have like 3 7ths though... that wont do much of anything

At least in the 5th round 2 of the picks are early on and back to back, thats something
 
Our 5ths, 6ths and 7ths should be flipped for 4ths and 5ths next year. That’s the greatest value they pose to us right now.

We will use some of those picks but by and large I expect them to be used in trades to sweeten deals and like I stated in the first paragraph.

I suspect we will double up on RBs so I expect to see one grabbed late and possibly in the 2nd/3rd area.

The wise thing to do long term is to start flipping late picks now and contribute that trend for 3-4 years. Also helps insure not too many players become FAs at the same time.
 
