An Anniversary That Cannot Be Missed...

Charlie Rivers
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 5,813
- Reaction score
- 1,613
- Age
- 56
- Location
- Miami
In 1966 both our Miami Dolphins, and the original Star Trek series began. (And I am both a Miami Dolphins junkie and a hardcore Trekkie). It so happens that today, August 20, (1966), I was born onto this rock. (56 years young today!)
So to all my FH brothers and sisters, send me a big, old Happy Anniversary via an animated gif!
That'll surely make my day; that, and a Dolphins victory over the Raiders tonight, would be perfection!
Thanks guys in advance!!!
GO DOLPHINS!!
_
So to all my FH brothers and sisters, send me a big, old Happy Anniversary via an animated gif!
That'll surely make my day; that, and a Dolphins victory over the Raiders tonight, would be perfection!
Thanks guys in advance!!!
GO DOLPHINS!!
_