 An awful lot of gripes about Tua and the Offense after the win over the Saints…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

An awful lot of gripes about Tua and the Offense after the win over the Saints….

Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
352
Reaction score
942
Especially by Brian Griese.

While New Orleans was battling extreme covid issues, they still had most of the same defensive personnel available that just shut out Tom Brady and the defending SB champs on their home field. Brady had ZERO TD’s, 1 int, completed 54% of his passes and finished with a 57.1 QB rating. Yet Tua goes into their house on MNF, completes 73% of his passes with 1 TD and 1 int, finishes with a 91.5 QB rating and the talk is how that’s not gonna be good enough in these last 2 games. It’s infuriating!

In all honestly, I think every facet of this Miami Dolphin football team is playoff ready with the obvious exception of the O-line- INCLUDING TUA!

This Miami team is starting to remind me of the New England Patriot team that Tom Brady took over after the Drew Bledsoe injury. It seemed whether they played a good team or a bad one, the Pats did just enough to win each game week after week and improved along the way.

Now I’m not saying that we’re Super Bowl bound, but I will say that since our win streak began, I come away with the feeling that this Dolphin team is better than the one from the week before. People like Griese can nitpick Tua all they want while conveniently failing to mention what that Saint Defense did to Brady just 1 week ago. I love what I’m seeing from this kid, I love that he’s our QB1, and I’m happy to sit here and watch him stack win on top of win while all of the naysayers say he’s not good enough. Tua is a winner and that’s the only damn stat that matters!
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
43,020
Reaction score
9,429
Location
Northern Virginia
It isn’t going to be enough against playoff teams. It’s one thing to play as up and down vs a COVID-****ed Saints team, or Joe Flacco/Zach Wilson, Tyrod Taylor, etc. lineup of opponents.

But it won’t fly in Tennessee or vs NE.
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
352
Reaction score
942
DuderinoN703 said:
It isn’t going to be enough against playoff teams. It’s one thing to play as up and down vs a COVID-****ed Saints team, or Joe Flacco/Zach Wilson, Tyrod Taylor, etc. lineup of opponents.

But it won’t fly in Tennessee or vs NE.
Click to expand...
I dunno, It flew against a Baltimore team that had their healthy MVP QB and best record in the AFC at the time. Just sayin. 🤷🏼‍♂️
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,466
Reaction score
2,079
Age
33
Location
Baltimore, MD
I’m not going to say much about Brian griese outside of he is a little bitch that has an axe to grind against our organization.

His bias shows and it is not a good look. I didn’t like him then and don’t like him now, he is the typical son of something his father built for him. I might just be jealous
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,149
Reaction score
2,202
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
If we make the playoffs, we'll have done it by being a team capable of winning a game in the playoffs. No 'backing in'. Every game weve played since 1-7 was a playoff game.
We're playing every game for the W.
The urgency doesnt change now. It's been there since the Ravens game. The win vs Texans seems like it was no big deal..but we only have 7 losses instead of 8, so, it mattered. The Ravens game is when this team knew what it was capable of being.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom