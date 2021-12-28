An awful lot of gripes about Tua and the Offense after the win over the Saints….

Especially by Brian Griese.



While New Orleans was battling extreme covid issues, they still had most of the same defensive personnel available that just shut out Tom Brady and the defending SB champs on their home field. Brady had ZERO TD’s, 1 int, completed 54% of his passes and finished with a 57.1 QB rating. Yet Tua goes into their house on MNF, completes 73% of his passes with 1 TD and 1 int, finishes with a 91.5 QB rating and the talk is how that’s not gonna be good enough in these last 2 games. It’s infuriating!



In all honestly, I think every facet of this Miami Dolphin football team is playoff ready with the obvious exception of the O-line- INCLUDING TUA!



This Miami team is starting to remind me of the New England Patriot team that Tom Brady took over after the Drew Bledsoe injury. It seemed whether they played a good team or a bad one, the Pats did just enough to win each game week after week and improved along the way.



Now I’m not saying that we’re Super Bowl bound, but I will say that since our win streak began, I come away with the feeling that this Dolphin team is better than the one from the week before. People like Griese can nitpick Tua all they want while conveniently failing to mention what that Saint Defense did to Brady just 1 week ago. I love what I’m seeing from this kid, I love that he’s our QB1, and I’m happy to sit here and watch him stack win on top of win while all of the naysayers say he’s not good enough. Tua is a winner and that’s the only damn stat that matters!