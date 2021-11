An Early Look at NFL Free Agents (Defense)

Don't know a ton about those interior DL guys, but maybe someone like Jarran Reed would be a good add? Idk.



The linebacker options look very very rough. Still dont think we shouldve cut McKinney. I'd look to the draft probably, but we must sign a vet too. Our LBs are bad.



I'd assume we're probably set at db. Holland and Jones are the future, but I'd still keep Rowe around truthfully. Dont need to spend any money at this spot imo





SF, are you gonna do one of these for offense?