 An outside look at where Fins still need to put work in for UFA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

An outside look at where Fins still need to put work in for UFA

BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

As an outsider looking in.... With the mindset the UFA period should be used to acquire roll players and talent that eliminates as many holes as possible to maintain a BPA and totally flexible Draft. I looked at your Roster, and I think these are the areas that still need to be addressed to give that maximum Flexibility. And I may be very wrong in my analysis but looking from outside eyes.

Space 23.1M - not accounted for yet - Eguavon, Ingold, Redwine, Riley, Roberts, Scarlett, Sherfield, Williams)

QB - No more adds needed IMO (but depends on how you feel about TUA I guess)
RB - No More adds neeeded
WR - I would add here (and what I think is needed here is SPEED) - my Best Available (not counting a Trade that is a possibility): OBJ (i think he would sign early is a team is willing to risk that ACL), Schuster, Landry, Watkins, Jones (i think he is washed)
TE - I think you are fine here for my criteria
OG - TBH i think you are fine here as well based on my criteria (if Hunt stays as OG like listed) could be upgraded. Best Available: Turner (position flexibility), Boettger (INJ), Flowers, Quessenberry - I dont see alot of big time starters left mostly improving your depth.
OT - I do not like any of our OTs to be honest I think you need 2 starters in UFA - Best Available: - Armstead, T. Brown, Bulaga, D. Williams, D. Brown, Ifedi, Reiff - There are still enough good starters and fringe starters that can be signed to meet my criteria but thinning.
C - I think to be honest you need a Starter here too - Best Available: Tretter, Paradis, Fuller, Martin

Defense
Edge/DE - I think you are meeting my criteria already but could use depth upgrades, I just dont know if buying that is smart because this group is expensive: Best Available: Z. Smith (I would be full court press to sign him), JPP, Hughes (would be sneaky value for you IMO), Nassib, Ingram there are plenty of players that would start Upgrading depth instead of just filling a hole can start upgrading.
DT - I am not sure if you are a 4/3 or 3/4 but having 2 is not enough I think need 2 to meet my criteria of filling holes. Best Available: Ioannidis (I would be all in, inside and outside player burried on a good DL), Cox (likely back in Philly), Goldman, Shelton, Reed)
LBer - I think you are good for draft flexibility - but can start upgrading your depth and maybe starters here Best Available: Wagner - I did read somewhere he said he wants to stay on the West Coast. Schobert, Hitchens, Barr, Trevathan, Kwiatkoski
CB - You are fine here
S - you are fine here.

So with the exception of wanting to upgrade Depth and Starters (Draft is the right way to upgrade starters based on your teams timeline), the HOLES I see that need to be addressed to provide you the max flexibility in the draft are:

WR, OTx2, C, DTx1 (or 2 if 4-3)

So have done alot of work already, still more work to do and need to address those 4 position groups IMO before the draft.
 
Why would a bills fan concern himself with this? We’ve done nothing to close the gap or offset your qb.

Literally
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
Because I love everything football. And ever since the Army moved me to FL in 2010 I have had this weird interest in the fins that I cannot get rid of.
You should just be over tbe moon tbat your qb told the entire league I have arrived in the postseason this last year. That was more important for your future outlook than any single game playoff win at this stage.

Your set up for the next decade plus.
 
hoops said:
You should just be over tbe moon tbat your qb told the entire league I have arrived in the postseason this last year. That was more important for your future outlook than any single game playoff win at this stage.

Your set up for the next decade plus.
Completely agree. And the UFAs that Bills signed mentioned it. Example DaQuon Jones tweeted JOSH F ALLEN during the chiefs game, then when asked about it at his presser, he said I knew then one team i wanted my agent to call. Miller mentioned the same type of thing "i wasnt going to leave LA unless for something Special. Allen showed me something special"

Like the PATS fans are finding out what the rest of the AFCE has known for awhile hard to get UFAs without your QB. Judon routinely tweeting about recruiting and how it is hard.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
What do the bills need to do to get over the hump? Still have not addressed that porous run defense, will be there achilles heal again if they don't do something about it.....
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
Because I love everything football. And ever since the Army moved me to FL in 2010 I have had this weird interest in the fins that I cannot get rid of.
You do a good job and I for one have no problem with you posting here. We still have ways to go to catch up to you guys but I'm hoping the new coaching staff can actually develop some players on offense.
 
rlandn said:
What do the bills need to do to get over the hump? Still have not addressed that porous run defense, will be there achilles heal again if they don't do something about it.....
They have though.

Signed Settle (very good against the Run, and interior pressure)
Signed D Jones (very good against the Run)
Shaq Lawson (very good against the Run)

They got Powerful and Violent on DL, instead of the finesse style they played last year.

Now that said to meet my criteria i listed for the Fins, Bills have work to do as well. Position groups needed are, QB, RB (own admission), WR, OG (1), OT (swing), LB3, CBx2
 
Danny said:
You do a good job and I for one have no problem with you posting here. We still have ways to go to catch up to you guys but I'm hoping the new coaching staff can actually develop some players on offense.
Yeah I actually like what you have done. using the criteria I listed went from 10 position groups with holes to plugging them with viable talent before draft. The timeline I mention is this.

Year 1 - New coach brings in familiar players to help install system, evaluate roster
Year 2 - Correct issues on Roster and Compete
Year 3 and Beyond Add elite talent in areas you think you need to get you over humps.

All depends on the QB though and we all know this in todays NFL
 
