An outside look at where Fins still need to put work in for UFA

As an outsider looking in.... With the mindset the UFA period should be used to acquire roll players and talent that eliminates as many holes as possible to maintain a BPA and totally flexible Draft. I looked at your Roster, and I think these are the areas that still need to be addressed to give that maximum Flexibility. And I may be very wrong in my analysis but looking from outside eyes.



Space 23.1M - not accounted for yet - Eguavon, Ingold, Redwine, Riley, Roberts, Scarlett, Sherfield, Williams)



QB - No more adds needed IMO (but depends on how you feel about TUA I guess)

RB - No More adds neeeded

WR - I would add here (and what I think is needed here is SPEED) - my Best Available (not counting a Trade that is a possibility): OBJ (i think he would sign early is a team is willing to risk that ACL), Schuster, Landry, Watkins, Jones (i think he is washed)

TE - I think you are fine here for my criteria

OG - TBH i think you are fine here as well based on my criteria (if Hunt stays as OG like listed) could be upgraded. Best Available: Turner (position flexibility), Boettger (INJ), Flowers, Quessenberry - I dont see alot of big time starters left mostly improving your depth.

OT - I do not like any of our OTs to be honest I think you need 2 starters in UFA - Best Available: - Armstead, T. Brown, Bulaga, D. Williams, D. Brown, Ifedi, Reiff - There are still enough good starters and fringe starters that can be signed to meet my criteria but thinning.

C - I think to be honest you need a Starter here too - Best Available: Tretter, Paradis, Fuller, Martin



Defense

Edge/DE - I think you are meeting my criteria already but could use depth upgrades, I just dont know if buying that is smart because this group is expensive: Best Available: Z. Smith (I would be full court press to sign him), JPP, Hughes (would be sneaky value for you IMO), Nassib, Ingram there are plenty of players that would start Upgrading depth instead of just filling a hole can start upgrading.

DT - I am not sure if you are a 4/3 or 3/4 but having 2 is not enough I think need 2 to meet my criteria of filling holes. Best Available: Ioannidis (I would be all in, inside and outside player burried on a good DL), Cox (likely back in Philly), Goldman, Shelton, Reed)

LBer - I think you are good for draft flexibility - but can start upgrading your depth and maybe starters here Best Available: Wagner - I did read somewhere he said he wants to stay on the West Coast. Schobert, Hitchens, Barr, Trevathan, Kwiatkoski

CB - You are fine here

S - you are fine here.



So with the exception of wanting to upgrade Depth and Starters (Draft is the right way to upgrade starters based on your teams timeline), the HOLES I see that need to be addressed to provide you the max flexibility in the draft are:



WR, OTx2, C, DTx1 (or 2 if 4-3)



So have done alot of work already, still more work to do and need to address those 4 position groups IMO before the draft.