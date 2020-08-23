An Outstanding Rookie Class Begins It's Ascent

Pandarilla
Starter
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2017
- Messages
- 2,147
- Reaction score
- 2,317
An Outstanding Rookie Class Begins Its Ascent
Before we go any further, let’s get something straight right here, right now, today: the Miami Dolphins’ 2020 draft will almost certainly go down as the best in the team’s storied history. It...
www.thephinsider.com
The presumed starter at left tackle, Austin Jackson, has been a revelation these first few days of live action; at Saturday’s practice, he reportedly ripped the jersey right off the back of fellow rookie Raekwon Davis’ back.
Jackson may not even be the best offensive lineman in camp thus far; that distinction probably belongs to fourth rounder (111th overall) Georgia alumnus Solomon Kindley, who is making a credible argument to garner some significant playing time at right guard, if not win the position outright.
Like Jackson and Kindley, guard/tackle Robert Hunt, a high second round pick (39th overall), also figures to make his presence felt in the days and weeks ahead.
There are so many other guys who look like they’re destined for greatness; 30th overall pick Noah Igbinoghene has done nothing thus far to diminish my expectations that he’ll eventually be one of the top ten players to come out of this draft, and other players, like third round safety Brandon Jones, seventh round do everything player Malcolm Perry, who the team now has working at slot receiver, have made contributions, as well.