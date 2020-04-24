Analysis of CB Noah Igbinoghene

where's th'fish

where's th'fish

Nice article about our new CB. To be clear, I'm not posting to love on the pick or to hate on the pick. Just to share some info about our new guy for all the people who probably want to know more.

From reading the article, my guess is we want him to play the slot. Slot CB is a starter nowadays, so X, the new guy and the other guy sounds good, to me.

https://www.footballoutsiders.com/futures/2020/futures-auburn-cb-noah-igbinoghene
 
Mr. Day

I'm thinking that he will also be a kick and or punt returner. If so, that would be lovely. Preston Williams returning punts is not a good idea, and not just because he got injured returning a punt.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Mr. Day said:
I'm thinking that he will also be a kick and or punt returner. If so, that would be lovely. Preston Williams returning punts is not a good idea, and not just because he got injured returning a punt.
Exactly- this kid is still raw. Before he gets any meaningful time on D we’ll see him on ST.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Of course we won’t know what this guy really is until at least year two. I don’t count rookie seasons. Been reading a lot about this guy and watching tape and he’s impressive in a non explosive look at kind of way. I think we may have hit a homerun with this guy. Flores knows talent and how to coach it. Very excited to follow this guy in a fins uni
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Looks decent. Only played CB for 2 seasons but he will have Jones and Howard to learn from which can only be good. Watched some film on him today. He is quite stocky and he uses it to his advantage. He can come up and tackle. Decent kick returner as well. Played WR before CB so he will have decent hands. Has 4.48 speed in his combine 40. Pretty solid pick.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

He better learn to get his head around. He will be a PI call everytime in the NFL. That's why he didn't have many INTs in college. Kinda reminds me of Eli Apple a little bit
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

There is another fantastic article on Noah, by Pro Football Network. Calling him the sleeper of the 2020 draft.
 
