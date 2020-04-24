Analysis of CB Noah Igbinoghene

where's th'fish
Nice article about our new CB. To be clear, I'm not posting to love on the pick or to hate on the pick. Just to share some info about our new guy for all the people who probably want to know more.
From reading the article, my guess is we want him to play the slot. Slot CB is a starter nowadays, so X, the new guy and the other guy sounds good, to me.
https://www.footballoutsiders.com/futures/2020/futures-auburn-cb-noah-igbinoghene
