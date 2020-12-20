Analysts all picking Patriots to win easily today

No surprise, once the devastating injury news was announced this morning, it was a clean sweep of analyst picks on multiple networks picking the Patriots to WIN EASILY today vs the Fins.



Randy Moss and Ted Bruschi of course will pick the Pats anyway so they shouldn’t matter. Boomer E same thing.



Nonetheless, they cited the injuries are just too much for a rookie QB to overcome. Also Bill B hasn’t lost to a rookie QB since 2003 or something crazy like that.



It would be a HUGE statement if Tua led these guys to a squeaker win. They have to somehow stop Taylor and Michel who eat the Dolphins up on the ground.



Anyway, will wait to hear the final predicts from the CBS crew which will all be Pats IMO now.