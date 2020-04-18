Analyzing Draft Trades & Current GM Trends

overthecap.com

Analyzing Draft Trades & Current GM Trends | Over the Cap
Too soon to tell:
  • Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins (hired 2019 season). Grier has been stockpiling picks alright, but not via the Draft. I suspect he is just getting started in Miami. I am staying positive that Chris and the staff can draft some great talent in this draft.
 
It is amazing how Jimmy Johnson's simple idea of assigning values to the draft picks was so long in coming.

It seems so obvious in hindsight.
 
Better get this right once and for all, so we can reclaim our rightful spot atop the AFC again.
 
