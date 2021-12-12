Anatomy of a Turnaround: Ranking the Reasons Stellar defense, mistake-free (almost) offense and a favorable schedule all have contributed to the Miami Dolphins five-game winning streak following their 1-7 start

1. THE DEFENSE​

2. COMPLEMENTARY FOOTBALL​

We’re continuing our breakdown of the remarkable Miami Dolphins turnaround from 1-7 to 5-7 with a ranking of the top 10 reasons.It’s probably a safe assumption that not everybody is going to agree with this ranking, but here we go nonetheless.As we explained in Part 1, the Dolphins are allowing opponents an average of exactly 11 points during their winning streak, an average that would currently rank first in the NFL over the full season. Four of the five victories came with the Dolphins holding their opponents to 9 or 10 points, with the other a 24-17 decision against the New York Jets. It’s very simple, it’s been defense first for the Dolphins.This is a term that’s way too often thrown around, but it completely applies here and it’s also a compliment (pun intended) to the offense for helping the defense do its thing. The offense hasn’t put up big numbers during the winning streak — the Dolphins’ two best outings in terms of yardage came in losses against Atlanta and Jacksonville and there were two games under 300 total yards during the streak — but it has done a great job (in the past four games) of playing mistake-free football and coming up with clutch drives when needed, the latest example being the game-sealing field goal drive against the Giants.Click on the linky for the rest of the article.