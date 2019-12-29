And now the fun starts..

I was so tired of hoping we would lose, I nearly threw up in my mouth wishing that crazy lateral thing would work out for the Pats.



No more worrying about draft position, outside of where Houston's pick ends up.



Now we can start having a huge amount of fun first in free agency with a bucket load of cash to spend. Then we take over Las Vegas for the draft.



And we can do all this in the knowledge that we have a coaching staff in place that can take us on a journey that can fulfill the owners and our own dreams. I can't wait.