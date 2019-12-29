And now the fun starts..

Geordie

Geordie

I was so tired of hoping we would lose, I nearly threw up in my mouth wishing that crazy lateral thing would work out for the Pats.

No more worrying about draft position, outside of where Houston's pick ends up.

Now we can start having a huge amount of fun first in free agency with a bucket load of cash to spend. Then we take over Las Vegas for the draft.

And we can do all this in the knowledge that we have a coaching staff in place that can take us on a journey that can fulfill the owners and our own dreams. I can't wait.
 
J

jazz015

E30M3 said:
Booking my ticket now with the boys. They always go to Vegas for the draft but I never saw the appeal. Now, time to rock some aqua and orange in Sin City!
I was also going to head there but opted to head to Japan for the Olympics. Can stay with a family friend so it's worth it
 
Phin-o-rama

Phin-o-rama

Have the dolphins ever had 3 first round picks?? Go to the draft!
 
Feverdream

Njphinsfan said:
I am also looking into going to Vegas for the draft. Gotta figure out if I go to the draft or to the KC-Miami game next year. I can only afford 1, and my husband is a Chiefs fan....
Then do the draft... watching us try to beat the Chiefs might be painful.
 
Njphinsfan said:
I am also looking into going to Vegas for the draft. Gotta figure out if I go to the draft or to the KC-Miami game next year. I can only afford 1, and my husband is a Chiefs fan....
I’m trying to get my brothers to go to the game in Vegas against the Raiders next year. That’d be a fun trip!
 
I booked my room in Vegas last April. Even if my cousins bail, which they probably will, I think I'm heading there alone.
 
