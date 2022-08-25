 Andrew Van Ginkel had appendix removed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Andrew Van Ginkel had appendix removed

I would suspect it might affect his availability for the first couple of games but he should be back on the field before the end of September.
 
1972forever said:
I would suspect it might affect his availability for the first couple of games but he should be back on the field before the end of September.
Week 1 is the regular season… hopefully Mike McDaniel is right and you’re wrong. I don’t understand how you see this when he clearly says won’t affect the regular season and you got him coming back at the end of September. A normal person receiving appendectomy is 2 to 4 weeks normal activity. The season is nearly 3 weeks away if and he is a young guy who is an athlete. 1661435467146.gif
 
andyahs said:
If not before. Very simple procedure these days.
The normal recovery time for this type procedure is 2-4 weeks. Because he is in a job that requires a lot of physical contact, I would think the medical staff would lean more toward 4 week period but we will just have to wait and see how fast he recovers from the surgery.

Hopefully he can be back on the field by the second regular season game. I would just be extremely surprised if he is back in the lineup for the Patriots game.
 
Great news, seems like he was getting a fair amount of hype this off-season
 
Average Joe said:
Week 1 is the regular season… hopefully Mike McDaniel is right and you’re wrong. I don’t understand how you see this when he clearly says won’t affect the regular season and you got him coming back at the end of September. A normal person receiving appendectomy is 2 to 4 weeks normal activity. The season is nearly 3 weeks away if he’s a young guy who is an athlete.
They didn’t state exactly when he had the surgery. If he had the procedure a few days ago, there is obviously a chance he could be back by September 11th. I just think it’s more likely he will be ready by the second game of the regular season but I hope I’m wrong and he’s back for the Patriots.
 
1972forever said:
They didn’t state exactly when he had the surgery. If he had the procedure a few days ago, there is obviously a chance he could be back by September 11th. I just think it’s more likely he will be ready by the second game of the regular season but I hope I’m wrong and he’s back for the Patriots.
Hopefully he will not miss no time I’m not taking the patriots lightly. We need all hands on deck.
 
1972forever said:
I would suspect it might affect his availability for the first couple of games but he should be back on the field before the end of September.
First game would be my guess. For the average adult recovery time from the most commonly performed procedure is 1-3 weeks. They’d do it laparoscopically to reduce the size of the incisions (usually 1 incision that’s about 2 inches, and 2 that are around 1 inch apiece) causing less trauma to the abdominal muscles. He should be alright.
 
Average Joe said:
Hopefully he will not miss no time I’m not taking the patriots lightly. We need all hands on deck.
Obviously I would love to see him back for the Patriots game but if he’s not healthy enough to play in the game, that just means Ingram will get more playing time. I’m okay with that because I would rather have a 100% healthy Ingram at LB than a less than 100% healthy Van Ginkel.

The best scenario would be both of them being fully healthy against the Patriots.
 
