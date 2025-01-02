Andy Reid, The Dolphins, and Karma

Disclaimer: The Dolphins season is hanging by a thread and I’m trying to jumpstart my enthusiasm in an effort to avoid all of the negative thoughts about this season. So please, don’t take any of the following too seriously.



The 2024 Miami Dolphins are a team of destiny. Don’t pay attention to the long odds and stop listening to the naysayers. Andy Reid has unwittingly aligned karma with the Miami Dolphins and now the rest of the league will pay the price. Here’s why:



Let’s go back to Brian Flores’ time in Miami. The Dolphins were bad, Tom Brady was still a Pat, and the Chiefs and NE we’re headed down the stretch neck and neck as they battled for the #1 seed in the AFC and the 1st round bye. It all came down to the final week of the season. All the Pats had to do was beat the lowly Miami Dolphins and they secured everything. There wasn’t much hope for KC at all until The Fins and Fitzmagic shocked the world and pulled off the upset of the season. Andy Reid was so giddy that he joked about “owing the Dolphins” thanks to their efforts securing KC the #1 seed and home field advantage.



Fast forward to present time. The Dolphins need every ounce of help they can get from KC and what does Andy Reid do? Forgets all about his talk of owing the Dolphins and decides to rest his important players knowing full well that a KC win gives Miami control of their own destiny. Well Reid’s decision to turn his back on the team that once took care of him has unwittingly set events in motion that will see the Miami Dolphins wreak havoc on these NFL playoffs.



Karma is real and she now resides in South Beach. As a direct result of Reid’s actions, former NFL MVP Carson Wentz will play like a man possessed in Denver this weekend, leading the 2nd string Chiefs to an improbable victory that leads to the Miami Dolphins taking care of their business vs the hapless Jests and qualifying for the playoffs. But it doesn’t end there….



Buffalo? You’re done. Nice MVP season Josh Allen, too bad it all came to a screeching halt in round 1. Setting up a showdown between, you guessed it, Reid’s Chiefs vs the very Miami team that he actively ignored. The Chiefs aiming to become the very first winner of 3 straight SB’s run into Karma personified and Miami continues to shock the world.



This continues up through the Super Bowl as McD and the Fins dispatch Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. McD returns to Miami as the conquering hero, Tua basks in his Super Bowl MVP award, and Ross immediately commissions a statue to be built in Chris Grier’s honor. Buckle up Dolphin fans. The next 6 weeks are gonna be the best of our lives!