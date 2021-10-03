Announcers Taking Shots @ Grier

Anyone hear the announcers at end of the game basically calling out Grier? Saying Miami had all those draft picks ( 9 in the 1st

Two rds the last 2 years) and how some of them were inactive (Noah) and “you take Tua over Herbert) and you could have had Herbert, Jefferson and Taylor or something like that. Lol I mean it’s easy to say that now but we were all skeptical on the Jackson and Noah pics for sure. Neither one was helpful today.



Miami should be in way better shape than this. Grier has to be fired before next draft.