Announcers Taking Shots @ Grier

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Anyone hear the announcers at end of the game basically calling out Grier? Saying Miami had all those draft picks ( 9 in the 1st
Two rds the last 2 years) and how some of them were inactive (Noah) and “you take Tua over Herbert) and you could have had Herbert, Jefferson and Taylor or something like that. Lol I mean it’s easy to say that now but we were all skeptical on the Jackson and Noah pics for sure. Neither one was helpful today.

Miami should be in way better shape than this. Grier has to be fired before next draft.
 
Finuk

Finuk

Yeah, this just adds to the depression. Players are regressing, picks look like they might have been wasted. We got all those picks, but they havent done anything.
 
K

Kev7

We ignore rb year after year and plug and patch our way with anyone else’s practice squad guys

Then we trade up for a WR we don’t even use properly. Unreal
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Yup we kinda knew it at the time but found a way to be happy with our haul. It’s evident we picked the wrong guys again and also picked the wrong guys to coach them
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Jay Feely called this team as it is. Taking shots at play calling and the offense in general all game. Dude would be a better OC for us just for that reason alone.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Miami 13 said:
Jay Feely called this team as it is. Taking shots at play calling and the offense in general all game. Dude would be a better OC for us just for that reason alone.
I may agree with Jay Feely, but I find it difficult to take his criticism with anything but a giant grain of salt. He's clearly been bitter about the Miami Dolphins since Bill Parcells sent him packing for the crime of having opinions on stuff.
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

The Dolphins still do not develope players especially along the OL and DL.
 
