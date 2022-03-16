 Another Flores Brainfart Ca$hes In! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another Flores Brainfart Ca$hes In!

Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
37,003
Reaction score
53,356
Location
Stuck in Lodi again
When this team was crying out for a competent center? Or an OG? Guess with his year back in NE, Karras did enough for Cinci to sign him for $18mil/3yrs


What was the rationale in cutting Karras? Really, was did team pull together last season in spite of or to spite Florence?
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
1,413
Reaction score
2,589
Age
32
Location
SRQ
I said this in the other thread to Spinach and GOAT Cheese salad.

Karras was 100% the best center we have had in years. He offers little in the ground game but is very efficient in pass pro, has good leadership / toughness and is very durable.

Would have loved to have retained him these last few years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom