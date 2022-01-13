Another one bites the dust. Culley out @ Houston

Frisco Fin
More competition for the HC search. Never understood this hire to begin with
That’s exactly what I was thinking. I thought DW wanted to come here to play for Flores. What better way for Houston to get him to come back than to hire they guy he wants to leave to play for?Not Dolphin news but wouldn't be surprised if they fired him to get Flo.
Well, if that happens, it will shed some light on what the hell was going on here.That’s exactly what I was thinking. I thought DW wanted to come here to play for Flores. What better way for Houston to get him to come back than to hire they guy he wants to leave to play for?
You have to admit it would be a game changer for Houston as far as the DW drama go's. DW has made it clear he loves him some Flores.Well, if that happens, it will shed some light on what the hell was going on here.
Personnaly, I'm skeptical that we will ever know for sure.