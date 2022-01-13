 Another one bites the dust. Culley out @ Houston | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another one bites the dust. Culley out @ Houston

G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
3,118
Reaction score
4,391
Age
29
Location
Florida
Let's hire a guy our franchise QB doesn't want, make him hold out, move on from our franchise QB and fire our coach.

Legal issues aside.....makes total sense lmao we are NOT the biggest joke out there.
 
mekadave

mekadave

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2021
Messages
260
Reaction score
473
Location
Houston
The Texans did him dirty. He got that horrible roster to play hard and win 4 games.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
14,005
Reaction score
26,673
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Finzer said:
That’s exactly what I was thinking. I thought DW wanted to come here to play for Flores. What better way for Houston to get him to come back than to hire they guy he wants to leave to play for?
Click to expand...
Well, if that happens, it will shed some light on what the hell was going on here.

Personnaly, I'm skeptical that we will ever know for sure.
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

You're awesome!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
5,268
Reaction score
7,544
Mach2 said:
Well, if that happens, it will shed some light on what the hell was going on here.

Personnaly, I'm skeptical that we will ever know for sure.
Click to expand...
You have to admit it would be a game changer for Houston as far as the DW drama go's. DW has made it clear he loves him some Flores.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom