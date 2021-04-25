Another top 100 players

Travis34
This one from ESPN but pretty reasonable
one guy who made it on to this list, the safety we have reported to have been interested in... Divine Deablo, from that little blurb, sounds like Eric Rowe’s replacement one day. Would be an intriguing add to the room... anyone know more about him? Or the other safety- Demar Hamilton I believe
The Leggy 100: Ranking the top 2021 NFL draft prospects
Longtime draft guru Jeff Legwold picks this year's top prospects. Eighty-four of his picks went in the top 100 in 2020.
