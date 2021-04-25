 Another top 100 players | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another top 100 players

This one from ESPN but pretty reasonable

The Leggy 100: Ranking the top 2021 NFL draft prospects

Longtime draft guru Jeff Legwold picks this year's top prospects. Eighty-four of his picks went in the top 100 in 2020.
one guy who made it on to this list, the safety we have reported to have been interested in... Divine Deablo, from that little blurb, sounds like Eric Rowe’s replacement one day. Would be an intriguing add to the room... anyone know more about him? Or the other safety- Demar Hamilton I believe
 
Deablo is 6’3” and 226lbs. Would imagine him more in Baker’s role than Rowe’s role. He would play either box safety or a robber in coverage. I don’t think he has Rowe’s cover skills, particularly down field. I think 50 is too early for him and he could be gone by 81 though.
 
