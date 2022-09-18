Another underappreciated tactic from this game

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 3,284
- Reaction score
- 6,186
- Age
- 54
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
After Chase Edmunds run, McDaniel allowed about 13 seconds to run off the clock before calling a time out. Trent Green didn't like it, but it was obvious: leave Baltimore no time.
As quickly as Baltimore moved the ball today, I am GLAD McDaniel did that; it really was a major move in securing the win, considering where Baltimore was when Lamar had to make his hail mary throw. I wouldn't have wanted him to have another 13 seconds.
As quickly as Baltimore moved the ball today, I am GLAD McDaniel did that; it really was a major move in securing the win, considering where Baltimore was when Lamar had to make his hail mary throw. I wouldn't have wanted him to have another 13 seconds.