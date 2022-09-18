 Another underappreciated tactic from this game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another underappreciated tactic from this game

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,284
Reaction score
6,186
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
After Chase Edmunds run, McDaniel allowed about 13 seconds to run off the clock before calling a time out. Trent Green didn't like it, but it was obvious: leave Baltimore no time.
As quickly as Baltimore moved the ball today, I am GLAD McDaniel did that; it really was a major move in securing the win, considering where Baltimore was when Lamar had to make his hail mary throw. I wouldn't have wanted him to have another 13 seconds.
 
JoeFin

JoeFin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 19, 2006
Messages
338
Reaction score
161
Yeah, I noticed that and thought it made complete sense at the time. 1st and goal. You've got three shots at the endzone. You only need about 4 seconds or so per play.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,396
Reaction score
6,701
Location
Miami
Bopkin02 said:
After Chase Edmunds run, McDaniel allowed about 13 seconds to run off the clock before calling a time out. Trent Green didn't like it, but it was obvious: leave Baltimore no time.
As quickly as Baltimore moved the ball today, I am GLAD McDaniel did that; it really was a major move in securing the win, considering where Baltimore was when Lamar had to make his hail mary throw. I wouldn't have wanted him to have another 13 seconds.
Click to expand...

100%. Sign of a good coach. He is thinking ahead.
 
TFK

TFK

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2020
Messages
371
Reaction score
903
Age
50
Location
NJ
GREAT job by coach McD making adjustments and not letting his team quit. This is the type of win that can carry a team through the season.

Like it or not, this team is dangerous.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,454
Reaction score
4,943
Location
Canada
Yeah I was pretty perplexed by Trent Green’s comments. McD handled that situation perfectly. He hasn’t seemed like a rookie coach so far in terms of game management, which has been a huge relief. Also showed today he can make halftime adjustments.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Cromulent not craptacular
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
13,742
Reaction score
8,531
Location
Planet Zero
Bopkin02 said:
After Chase Edmunds run, McDaniel allowed about 13 seconds to run off the clock before calling a time out. Trent Green didn't like it, but it was obvious: leave Baltimore no time.
As quickly as Baltimore moved the ball today, I am GLAD McDaniel did that; it really was a major move in securing the win, considering where Baltimore was when Lamar had to make his hail mary throw. I wouldn't have wanted him to have another 13 seconds.
Click to expand...

I wondered who the color commentator was. Thinking what a Bloody tool he was.

Its nice to have a HC w/ clock mgmt skills.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
8,604
Reaction score
5,079
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
Bopkin02 said:
After Chase Edmunds run, McDaniel allowed about 13 seconds to run off the clock before calling a time out. Trent Green didn't like it, but it was obvious: leave Baltimore no time.
As quickly as Baltimore moved the ball today, I am GLAD McDaniel did that; it really was a major move in securing the win, considering where Baltimore was when Lamar had to make his hail mary throw. I wouldn't have wanted him to have another 13 seconds.
Click to expand...
100% correct. I saw it exactly the same as you. Coach McDaniel knew precisely what he was doing.
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,268
Reaction score
7,355
A big (shocking) missed ref called than panned out for us: on the play before the Edmonds run, Tyreek Hill had the first down easily. Ref marked him a yard short. If he gives him the first, we aren't running there. Think the thought was to get the first down with the run and then call a time out. The fact that he got inside the ten let us bleed the clock even more.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,352
Reaction score
6,404
I was screaming about calling a timeout…until I thought about.

McDaniel is the real deal.

Another call was the Edmonds run. I was screaming “no, no….yes!!”
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
19,964
Reaction score
45,584
McDaniel is the anti-enter any coaches name that is bad at time management.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom