Another week same problem...

You're not going to win games calling your offense to protect leads in the 1st half... You're absolutely even worst off trying to protect 1st quarter 3 point ties against a top 5 scoring team. This is absolute bullshit.



You have a worse team than Buffalo in every single category imaginable, what the **** makes you think you're in the game at 3-3 in the 1st quarter? What? This ****ing obsession with trying to kill clock and sustain 10+ plays drives has got to stop, you dont have the OL to run that ****, they'll either screw up on their blocks or get stupid penalties.



This coaching staff has got to grow some serious balls. I mean the season is ****ing lost and their still trying to nickel and dime a top NFL team, what the **** do you expect?