Another week same problem...

NBP81
Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2008
- Messages
- 12,804
- Reaction score
- 19,351
- Location
- Montreal
You're not going to win games calling your offense to protect leads in the 1st half... You're absolutely even worst off trying to protect 1st quarter 3 point ties against a top 5 scoring team. This is absolute bullshit.
You have a worse team than Buffalo in every single category imaginable, what the **** makes you think you're in the game at 3-3 in the 1st quarter? What? This ****ing obsession with trying to kill clock and sustain 10+ plays drives has got to stop, you dont have the OL to run that ****, they'll either screw up on their blocks or get stupid penalties.
This coaching staff has got to grow some serious balls. I mean the season is ****ing lost and their still trying to nickel and dime a top NFL team, what the **** do you expect?
You have a worse team than Buffalo in every single category imaginable, what the **** makes you think you're in the game at 3-3 in the 1st quarter? What? This ****ing obsession with trying to kill clock and sustain 10+ plays drives has got to stop, you dont have the OL to run that ****, they'll either screw up on their blocks or get stupid penalties.
This coaching staff has got to grow some serious balls. I mean the season is ****ing lost and their still trying to nickel and dime a top NFL team, what the **** do you expect?