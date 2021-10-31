 Another week same problem... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another week same problem...

NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,804
Reaction score
19,351
Location
Montreal
You're not going to win games calling your offense to protect leads in the 1st half... You're absolutely even worst off trying to protect 1st quarter 3 point ties against a top 5 scoring team. This is absolute bullshit.

You have a worse team than Buffalo in every single category imaginable, what the **** makes you think you're in the game at 3-3 in the 1st quarter? What? This ****ing obsession with trying to kill clock and sustain 10+ plays drives has got to stop, you dont have the OL to run that ****, they'll either screw up on their blocks or get stupid penalties.

This coaching staff has got to grow some serious balls. I mean the season is ****ing lost and their still trying to nickel and dime a top NFL team, what the **** do you expect?
 
V

VanzGinkel

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2021
Messages
305
Reaction score
379
Age
35
Location
Northern Virginia
Any of us perform like that at our jobs, we get fired.

Flores, Grier, OCs all need to be gone this week.

Tua, Howard, Parker need to be traded this week.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,804
Reaction score
19,351
Location
Montreal
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Its almost like we dont want more than 7 to 10 yards at a time for a good majority of the game.
Click to expand...
Thats exactly what it is... The theory is that you keep their high scoring offense of the field while you do some damage... Problem his... This OL is shooting this offense either by bad whiffs or penalties... You simply wont sustain any kind of long drives with that unit... Just wont happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom