Antonio Callaway and Alex Collins had tryouts.

Austin Tatious

Callaway makes Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon look like Mensa members who are choir boys. Nothing has gotten through to him.

Some guys just cannot make the right calculations regarding the opportunity within their grasp,
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

13marino13 said:
I don't know, he doesn't seem to be a high character guy. I remember he was banned a few years back for substance abuse policy before he went to the XFL and was involved in a lawsuit. Doesn't seem to be a Flores type, but who knows...
They've brought in plenty of guys who have shady pasts. Mark Walton is an example.
 
13marino13

13marino13

I guess Williams is a little different, he had issues early on in college before he transferred. He has been a good boy since. He seems to be making the best of his opportunity. Callaway on the other hand had 2 years in the NFL and one other in the XFL and still screwed it up. He had a golden opportunity and could possibly squander it.
 
Geordie

Geordie

As a Gators fan, I love Callaway, considering the QB talent (of lack of) he played with in college, he was always stand out. Hopefully he sticks with us, would love to see us tap that potential.
 
gregorygrant83

I've mention Callaway as an option several times, but remember he still has a few games left on his suspension at the beginning of the season. He would be a nice depth speed replacement for Albert Wilson.
 
