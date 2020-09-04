Antonio Callaway and Alex Collins had tryouts.

Phinatic8u
We got him!
Nov 6, 2008
- 19,716
- 8,131
- South Carolinia
Interesting.
That's a big if tho he does have talentDefinitely interesting players. Collins had a lot of production for a stretch and Calloways potential is through the roof if he gets the mental side together.
Very big. But we're kind of thin on the backend with Albert out so it wouldn't shock me if we took a flier.That's a big if tho he does have talent
Preston Williams has issuesI don't know, he doesn't seem to be a high character guy. I remember he was banned a few years back for substance abuse policy before he went to the XFL and was involved in a lawsuit. Doesn't seem to be a Flores type, but who knows...
They've brought in plenty of guys who have shady pasts. Mark Walton is an example.I don't know, he doesn't seem to be a high character guy. I remember he was banned a few years back for substance abuse policy before he went to the XFL and was involved in a lawsuit. Doesn't seem to be a Flores type, but who knows...
And how did he work out? LOLThey've brought in plenty of guys who have shady pasts. Mark Walton is an example.