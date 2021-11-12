 Any given Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

AMakados10

AMakados10

We played defense against Baltimore like only a 2-7 team with nothing to lose can do.

We frequently played with both safeties in the box and CBs in man coverage with no help.
 
I dont think this was any given Sunday, it looked really prepared for. This game has been circled, this Ravens team has humiliated us for decades. This was us protecting our house, win streak, and season, 1-game, at a time. Flo's teams all play well at end of season.

Listening to Hunt post-game on NFL Network, he mentioned the locker room is together, and all 3 retired players shook their heads as in that's super important. Most 2-7 lockerrooms are toxic, I've experienced them. It'll be interesting if Hunt becomes a star from this illegal TD. Seems to be a very likable guy.
 
Like we did many times last year

Surprised they took so long to bring it back out
 
