I dont think this was any given Sunday, it looked really prepared for. This game has been circled, this Ravens team has humiliated us for decades. This was us protecting our house, win streak, and season, 1-game, at a time. Flo's teams all play well at end of season.



Listening to Hunt post-game on NFL Network, he mentioned the locker room is together, and all 3 retired players shook their heads as in that's super important. Most 2-7 lockerrooms are toxic, I've experienced them. It'll be interesting if Hunt becomes a star from this illegal TD. Seems to be a very likable guy.