Any good UDFA's?

- Wr Austin Watkins Jr from UAB (Sammy Watkins cousin)
- C Drake Jackson from Kentucky (undersized but good 4 years starter)
- OG Robert Jones from Middle Tennessee
- Jermar Jefferson RB Oregon State
- Trevon Grimes from UF
- Tammorion Terry From FSU
- Josh Immatorhbebe from Illinois

Some guys not drafted who interest me. Some decent receivers left but not really a need/spot for them here
 
We have to pick and choose wisely. You can only workout a select few FA this year due to Covid.
That said, there are some solid FA to try out
 
QB - I'd bring one of Jamie Newman or Felipe Franks to camp

RB - Ragas, Pooka, Patterson, Stevie Scott

WR - Vaughns, Surratt, Terry

TE - Yeboah, Bushman

OL - Ealy, Alaric Jackson, Drake Jackson

DL - Marvin Wilson should be first call

LB - Dylan Moses should be our 2nd call, Snowden

DB - Washington, Ford
 
Marvin Wilson and Tamarrion Terry from
FSU, Trevon Grimes from UF.

Id look at Grimes and maybe Wilson. Terry is a nutjob.
 
I like Ragas and the two safeties
 
TB just made the last pick so here comes the rush to get a few UDFA's
 
