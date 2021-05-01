Any good UDFA's?

BennySwella
We need better LB's
Anyone you guys like that went undrafted?
Snowden and those rb’s would be goodAt least 2 RBs (Jermar Jefferson, Kylin Hill) and LB Dylan Moses. Charles Snowden Edge.
I like Ragas and the two safetiesQB - I'd bring one of Jamie Newman or Felipe Franks to camp
RB - Ragas, Pooka, Patterson, Stevie Scott
WR - Vaughns, Surratt, Terry
TE - Yeboah, Bushman
OL - Ealy, Alaric Jackson, Drake Jackson
DL - Marvin Wilson should be first call
LB - Dylan Moses should be our 2nd call, Snowden
DB - Washington, Ford