 Any interest in Alex Leatherwood? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any interest in Alex Leatherwood?

jimthefin

He may be available from Vegas.

He has not performed up to his Draft status, but only the raiders thought he was a 1st round pick to begin with.

I wonder if he would benefit from a change of scenery and a new offensive scheme?

They can't cut him because they would owe him a ton of guaranteed $$$ but maybe they would part with him for cheap and pick up some of his cash.
 
E30M3

I liked Leatherwood in the draft. Side perks for the Alabama connection. Would all depend on compensation IMO.
 
dolfan91

Hell GIF by Steve Harvey TV
 
mekadave

So we can watch Porter Gustin beat Leatherwood like a drum every day in practice instead of just when we play the Raiders?
 
