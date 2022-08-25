Any interest in Alex Leatherwood?

jimthefin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 3,557
- Reaction score
- 4,889
He may be available from Vegas.
He has not performed up to his Draft status, but only the raiders thought he was a 1st round pick to begin with.
I wonder if he would benefit from a change of scenery and a new offensive scheme?
They can't cut him because they would owe him a ton of guaranteed $$$ but maybe they would part with him for cheap and pick up some of his cash.
He has not performed up to his Draft status, but only the raiders thought he was a 1st round pick to begin with.
I wonder if he would benefit from a change of scenery and a new offensive scheme?
They can't cut him because they would owe him a ton of guaranteed $$$ but maybe they would part with him for cheap and pick up some of his cash.