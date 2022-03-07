 Any Price Cheap Enough to Re-sign Fuller? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any Price Cheap Enough to Re-sign Fuller?

C

ChitownPhins28

What about Albert Wilson.

My thoughts is; if another team signs Fuller for dirt cheap and he has a good, long season...dont we feel dumb?

Also, I seriously think Wilson can be had cheap enough to make sense of re-signing him.
 
I think both should walk in FA.

Albert has been disappointing when he has the ball in his hands, that's even if he catches it. He also tends to run backwards instead of just getting the first down. I think it was twice he cost us a first down because he went backwards trying to make a play when all he had to do was take the 1st.

Fuller continues to be on the injured list, just like he was prior to coming here.
 
