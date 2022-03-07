Any Price Cheap Enough to Re-sign Fuller?

ChitownPhins28
What about Albert Wilson.
My thoughts is; if another team signs Fuller for dirt cheap and he has a good, long season...dont we feel dumb?
Also, I seriously think Wilson can be had cheap enough to make sense of re-signing him.
