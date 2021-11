Mach2 said: Lol..... Listened to about a minute and a half a couple years ago.



That was enough for me. Of course I can say the same for many of these YouTube/podcasters, including Reasons..... Click to expand...

Alot of these podcasters do it for 1 reason... to stroke their ego.Never has so much bandwidth been wasted to say so little. Most podcast take 90 minutes but could easily IMO be done in 10