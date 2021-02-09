Anyone know this Dolphins fan? (Super Bowl Cutout)

Saw this going around on Twitter, and wanted to help spread the word. A Dolphins fan attended Super Bowl ILV in Tampa, and noticed this cutout in his section, who appears to be a member of the military. He took it home with him from the game, and is offering to send it to him for free. The NFL won't disclose the person's identity though, so if anyone recognizes him, or is able to retweet, let's help get our Dolphins brother get his piece of Super Bowl history!



