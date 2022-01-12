 Anyone old enough to remember this? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anyone old enough to remember this?

So I'm not old enough, or at least I wasn't aware of this, but it's a really interesting time capsule. Thanks!
 
I moved to Las Vegas specifically to bet the USFL. It was an absolute gold mine. College type disparity with pro level point spreads. You could bet the same teams every week. A 3-team parlay felt like it should pay even money instead of 6/1. I'd be looking at the ticket and wondering, "How the heck does this lose?"

The chief Nevada oddsmaker Roxy Roxborough later conceded that setting the USFL odds was easily the worst performance of his career. Spreads would run 5 or 7 points and there would be no take back. Then the steam side would cover handily.

So yeah, I remember all about the details of those years, and the incomparable moron who somehow thought the league was ready to challenge the NFL and push into a fall schedule. The other owners initially resisted because they knew they had a good niche in the spring. Eventually they went along with it, thinking this New York guy must know something.

It ended up being the 3 Dollar League and a national laughingstock.The NFL literally held up its $3 check was was gleefully taunting Trump. I have no idea how that image or memory didn't attach 30 years later.
 
