Anyone remember last years draft rumors 4 days before the draft, I dont.

Anyone remember last years draft rumors for the dolphins at this time. I dont.
That's why they are called rumors.Rumors now have us interested in Pitts, Najee, William's, Waddle.
Trying to decide if this is 100% smoke or 50% smoke
And I was telling everybody there was no need to trade up. I hate trading up because most of the time you lose.Last year... at least half the board wanted to trade up for Tua, they were just soooooo sure that we needed to.
...and it's just exactly this time of hyperactivity that we have to avoid.
Yup... I was right there with you.And I was telling everybody there was no need to trade up. I hate trading up because most of the time you lose.
I remember one poster(won't mention his name)that wanted us to trade 5 first round picks for Tua. I like Tua but not trading 5 picks for anybody, let alone 5 first round picksYup... I was right there with you.
I don't save posts, but I'm willing to bet that the exact same people who were wetting their pants last year... are the ones worried that we wont get our guy @ 6 this year.