 Anyone remember last years draft rumors 4 days before the draft, I dont. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Anyone remember last years draft rumors 4 days before the draft, I dont.

jc4005

Everyone in the world was convinced we were going to use half our draft capital to trade up from pick 5 to grab Tua.
 
Tsheffi

Rumors now have us interested in Pitts, Najee, William's, Waddle.
Trying to decide if this is 100% smoke or 50% smoke
 
WCUPUNK

Remember we were trading up with Detroit for Tua. Remember we were trading 3-1sts to trade to get Burrow. Remember we were drafting an OT at #5 and taking Jordan Love later. Also remember Tannenbaum had his sources in Miami that convinced him we preferred Herbert to Tua. Chris Grier is at his best this time of year.
 
gregorygrant83

That Herbert was viewed as a sure fire bust and that any team that has him ahead of Jordan Love is crazy. Herbert can't take snaps under center and his inaccuracy makes him almost undraftable. If it wasn't for his strong arm nobody would be interested in Herbert and it takes more than a cannon arm to play qb in the NFL.

Also Chase Young is highly overated and between his character issues and the fact that he was shut down in the Northwestern game shows he doesn't have the motor to excel in the NFL.
 
Feverdream

Last year... at least half the board wanted to trade up for Tua, they were just soooooo sure that we needed to.

...and it's just exactly this time of hyperactivity that we have to avoid.
 
Danny

Feverdream said:
Last year... at least half the board wanted to trade up for Tua, they were just soooooo sure that we needed to.

...and it's just exactly this time of hyperactivity that we have to avoid.
And I was telling everybody there was no need to trade up. I hate trading up because most of the time you lose.
 
Feverdream

Danny said:
And I was telling everybody there was no need to trade up. I hate trading up because most of the time you lose.
Yup... I was right there with you.

I don't save posts, but I'm willing to bet that the exact same people who were wetting their pants last year... are the ones worried that we wont get our guy @ 6 this year.
 
Danny

Feverdream said:
Yup... I was right there with you.

I don't save posts, but I'm willing to bet that the exact same people who were wetting their pants last year... are the ones worried that we wont get our guy @ 6 this year.
I remember one poster(won't mention his name)that wanted us to trade 5 first round picks for Tua. I like Tua but not trading 5 picks for anybody, let alone 5 first round picks
 
