Anyone remember last years draft rumors 4 days before the draft, I dont.

That Herbert was viewed as a sure fire bust and that any team that has him ahead of Jordan Love is crazy. Herbert can't take snaps under center and his inaccuracy makes him almost undraftable. If it wasn't for his strong arm nobody would be interested in Herbert and it takes more than a cannon arm to play qb in the NFL.



Also Chase Young is highly overated and between his character issues and the fact that he was shut down in the Northwestern game shows he doesn't have the motor to excel in the NFL.