Anyone remember the 2010 Dolphins Packers game?

ChambersChamps said: Yea I was at the game

How was your experience? I remember I missed the game, I was working. I got off at 4:30 and turned on the radio fast to see if we won. We were favored anyway. Wayne Larrivee our play by play announcer was reading the stats of the game. He then was giving defensive stats and when I heard Brandon Marshalls stats I thought to myself uh oh that sounded like we got torched and gave up lots of points. He read our stats and that sounded like we scored lots of points with how big of a game Greg Jennings had so I was hopeful. Larivee sounded depressed and he then goes on to say Packers lose in overtime 23-20. My heart sank lol. We lost to Washington in overtime a week before that.