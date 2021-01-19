Anyone remember the 2010 Dolphins Packers game?

GBpackers10
Club Member
You know the guy who led KC to the AFC title game yesterday reminded me of when he beat us in OT I think it was up here in Lambeau. You guys remember that? Good to see he is still doing well. I liked Henne
How was your experience? I remember I missed the game, I was working. I got off at 4:30 and turned on the radio fast to see if we won. We were favored anyway. Wayne Larrivee our play by play announcer was reading the stats of the game. He then was giving defensive stats and when I heard Brandon Marshalls stats I thought to myself uh oh that sounded like we got torched and gave up lots of points. He read our stats and that sounded like we scored lots of points with how big of a game Greg Jennings had so I was hopeful. Larivee sounded depressed and he then goes on to say Packers lose in overtime 23-20. My heart sank lol. We lost to Washington in overtime a week before that.Yea I was at the game
You know the guy who led KC to the AFC title game yesterday
I liked Henne
Sounds like Mahomes will play. I hope for them anyway.No offense intended toward you, but it’s clear you are a fan by the way you worded the first sentence.
It was more like the guy that helped KC barely hang on by the thin thread they were dangling from. Henne was more like the 9th inning reliever that came in with a 4-0 lead then surrendered 3 runs and finally got the final out with runners in scoring position.
Truth is, Patrick Mahomes and KC’s defense actually led KC to the AFC title game yesterday. Henne just did enough to help them hang on. And it very nearly got away.
KC surely doesn’t want Henne “leading” them next week.