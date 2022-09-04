 Apparently we had a 'done deal' trade for Matt Hasselbeck in '01 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Apparently we had a 'done deal' trade for Matt Hasselbeck in '01

Michael Scott

Michael Scott

The Revenge Tour
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
8,056
Reaction score
12,643
Location
Davie, FL
Would have been better than Fiedler and maybe have a shot at a SB instead of wasting the Ricky years, but whatever. Missing on Brees was the bigger play.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
18,985
Reaction score
18,740
Apparently, Jimmy Johnson almost traded for Peyton Manning as well. Forget the cost, but Manning following Marino would have solved the quarterback void that existed after Dan retired.

I believe it would have been essentially for the entire draft class that year.
 
Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
1,583
Reaction score
7,646
Location
UK
And Ross tried to get Brady
Only one of the events mentioned isn’t ancient history and I only give a toss about one of them.

Oh and Peyton and Harbaugh
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,070
Reaction score
35,859
Location
Bahamas
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Apparently, Jimmy Johnson almost traded for Peyton Manning as well. Forget the cost, but Manning following Marino would have solved the quarterback void that existed after Dan retired.

I believe it would have been essentially for the entire draft class that year.
Click to expand...
Wasn't it Jimmy who almost pulled off a trade for Barry Sanders?
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,323
Reaction score
7,135
1972forever said:
Does it really matter? Hasselbeck was just another mediocre QB and we have had plenty of them since Marino retired.
Click to expand...
Hasselbeck could have been an earlier version of Tannehill for Miami. Decent if you build the right offense and coaching staff around him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom