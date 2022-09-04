Apparently we had a 'done deal' trade for Matt Hasselbeck in '01

TrogdorTheBurninator
Wow.
Don't know if he would have devolped the same way in Miami as he did in Seattle. He may have come to the Dolphins and bombed quickly before moving on to a better situation. But if it did work out, Hasselbeck could have been a decent qb for Miami.
We are nothing, if not "up to date" with the information on this forum - LOL
Does it really matter? Hasselbeck was just another mediocre QB and we have had plenty of them since Marino retired.
Wasn't it Jimmy who almost pulled off a trade for Barry Sanders?Apparently, Jimmy Johnson almost traded for Peyton Manning as well. Forget the cost, but Manning following Marino would have solved the quarterback void that existed after Dan retired.
I believe it would have been essentially for the entire draft class that year.
Hasselbeck could have been an earlier version of Tannehill for Miami. Decent if you build the right offense and coaching staff around him.Does it really matter? Hasselbeck was just another mediocre QB and we have had plenty of them since Marino retired.